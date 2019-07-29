Steyer Wants to Declare Climate Change a National Emergency

‘We must treat the climate crisis with the urgency it demands…’

(Lionel Parrott, Liberty Headlines) Liberal billionaire elite Tom Steyer is the latest entry into the massively crowded Democratic nomination for president, and he’s running on a platform of stopping climate change.

His newest plank: declaring climate change a “national emergency,” reported The Hill.

“We can’t continue to deny science and roll back environmental protections,” Steyer said. “We must treat the climate crisis with the urgency it demands.”

He said his priority as president would be to “restore power to the people” and to ensure “a better and safe future” through climate initiatives—where the former hedge-fund manager has also invested much of his personal wealth.

“We will boost local economies, support diverse businesses and create millions of good jobs, while ensuring justice and protecting our planet.”

Steyer supports passing the Green New Deal, the brainchild of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, and, more specifically, her chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabati.

Even more alarmingly, Steyer has also pledged to use “emergency powers” to fight climate change in Congress refuses to carry out his radical agenda. Steyer said he would use them “just as I would use those powers to protect our country from a hostile military invasion.”

The wealthy environmental activist also wants to cut carbon-dioxide emissions to net zero by eliminating fossil-fuel pollution and by tripling funding for clean technology research. And the price tag? $2.3 trillion.

“My Justice-Centered Climate Plan presents a bold and actionable plan forward,” said Steyer, in a statement rife with progressive buzzwords.

“It responds to the climate crisis we face, reestablishes the United States as a global leader, and works to confront and correct our past mistake to create a more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous future,” he said.

The Hill noted that climate change is a top issue for Democrats in this presidential election cycle, with several candidates vying to release the most aggressive plan.

More generally, though, polling shows that only about 4 percent of Americans see climate change or environmental issues as the nation’s top problem.

According to Gallup tracking, that places it behind immigration, government leadership, race relations, healthcare and economic issues.

One area where Steyer’s campaign will certainly make an impact is in funding for other Democrats. During the 2016 election cycle, he was the top overall donor, contributing more than $91 billion—nearly 10 billion more than Republican runner-up Sheldon Anderson.

However, Steyer fell to third (behind Anderson and Michael Bloomberg) during the 2018 midterm cycle, in which he gave a mere $74 billion to Democratic candidates, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.