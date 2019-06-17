GOP Rep. Defends Trump, Says Foreign Info on Opponent ‘Could Be Useful’

‘The president talked about doing this. Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee did it…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, defended President Donald Trump’s assertion that listening to what foreign intelligence might say about political opponents could be useful, noting that we listen to information from foreign allies all the time.

“For example, one of our close allies, the U.K., Australia, a number of others, and they may have information that’s valuable,” Stewart told CNN.

“There might be valuable information that comes from one of our allies. If they look at it and it’s credible, I think we’d be foolish not to take that information.”

“There might be valuable information that comes from one of our allies … I think it would be foolish not to take that.” @RepChrisStewart, when asked by @jimsciutto if it is acceptable for the President to accept information from foreign countries.https://t.co/NTAtcqHgVh pic.twitter.com/OgAksVSGKH — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) June 14, 2019



Trump created a political frenzy last week when he told ABC News in an interview that he would look at or listen to information provided by foreign governments.

“I think you might want to listen. There’s nothing wrong with listening,” Trump said. “It’s not an interference. They have information. I think I’d take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I’d go maybe to the FBI.

“Of course, you have to look at it, because if you don’t look at it you’re not going to know if it’s bad,” he continued.

He later clarified his statement, adding that he would report any provided information to the FBI.

“Of course you give it to the FBI, or report it to the attorney general or somebody like that,” Trump said on Fox News.

Stewart admitted that Trump’s phrasing was misplaced, but noted that Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign actually did pay a foreign agent to dig up dirt on Trump.

“I wish the president would not have said it the way he did, and I don’t think it was helpful. For one thing, it gives his opponents an opportunity to kind of beat up on him,” Stewart said.

“The president talked about doing this. Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee did it,” he added.