House Colleagues Condemn Iowa Rep. for ‘Bizarre’ Defense of Rape, Incest

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, is under fire for comments he made in defense of Alabama’s pro-life law, which bans all abortions in the state, including those due to rape and incest.

“What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?” King said, according to the Des Moines Register.

“Considering all the wars and all the rapes and pillages that happened throughout all these different nations, I know that I can’t say that I was not a part of a product of that,” King continued.

Democrats and Republicans were quick to condemn King for appearing to endorse sexual assault.

“These comments are wrong, and offensive, and underscore why we removed him from his committees,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise told Politico, referencing Congress’s decision earlier this year to remove King from his committee assignments over another series of controversial remarks.

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney called on King to resign, describing his comments “appalling and bizarre.”

Today’s comments by @RepSteveKingIA are appalling and bizarre. As I’ve said before, it’s time for him to go. The people of Iowa’s 4th congressional district deserve better. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 14, 2019

Rep. Ilhan Omar also weighed in, using King’s comments as an opportunity to break her silence on the allegations that she married her brother.

Gross! This would explain why these weirdos are fixed on smearing me with claims of incest. Projecting their filth, unreal. https://t.co/PTJpBYyUNV — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 14, 2019

It is believed that the FEC and IRS are investigating those claims after Omar was revealed to have filed her taxes jointly—likely in violation of the law—with a man she had divorced while she was married to the man believed to be her brother. All three shared the same address at the time.

Much speculation also surrounds the fact that the Somali refugee also may have intended to commit immigration fraud by marrying Ahmed Nur Said Elmi in 2009. Prior to their nuptials, he had been living in London.

Omar later remarried her first husband, Ahmed Hirsi, and continued to have children with him—although recent reports suggest that the two have again separated.