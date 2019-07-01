Hypocrite Va. Restaurant Owner Loves ‘Tolerance’, Except Toward Trump Officials

‘If you’re directly complicit in spreading hate…maybe you should consider dining at home…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Stephanie Wilkinson, the owner of the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington Virginia, praised tolerance and inclusion while at the same time warning officials in the Trump administration that they are not welcome at her business.

In a Washington Post op-ed, she wrote that “new rules apply” regarding hospitality at restaraunts.

“If you’re directly complicit in spreading hate or perpetuating suffering, maybe you should consider dining at home,” she wrote, referring to Trump administration officials.

Wilkinson is the restaurant proprietor who thought it was her civic duty to tell former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her family to leave the restaurant.

Tired of the political grandstanding, Sanders said she and her husband exited the Red Hen and went home.

Her family, however, went to a restaurant across the street, before the Red Hen’s owners followed them and organized an impromptu protest.

After the incident, Wilkinson felt some backlash, leading her to write a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, where she wrote, “And to everyone who might be fearful about taking a stand, I say don’t be. Resistance is not futile, for you or your business.”

In this year’s op-ed, Wilkinson set forth clear policies in response to “high-profile collisions in restaurants.”

Recently at Aviary, a bar in Chicago, a server spit in Eric Trump’s face. And Cracker Barrel said it would not host a Tennessee cop who said “sodomites” are “worthy of death.”

Apparently to Wilkinson spitting in someone’s face and condemning LGBTQ people to death are equivalent to being a Trump administration official and daring to go out for a meal.

Ironically, Wilkinson praised anti-discrimination laws.

“No one can deny you service because of your race, religion or national origin,” she wrote, adding that some localities have outlawed discrimination based on sexual orientation, physical disability, age, and political affiliation.

As great as these standards are, Wilkinson could not apply them to herself.

She said she has no “moral obligation” to do business with “an unsavory individual” — someone who opposes her politically.

Tolerance is good, except regarding “representatives of an administration that has made its name trashing norms and breaking backs.”