CNN’s Stelter Gripes that Conservative Media Obsessed w/ FBI’s Flynn Perjury Trap

‘They’re treating the Michael Flynn story like it’s a bigger deal than the deaths of 2,000 Americans a day…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) CNN’s Brian Stelter accused Republicans and the conservative media for dedicating more time to their “obsession” with Gen. Michael Flynn than to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The death toll isn’t something to just be downplayed … to look away or act like it’s now normal or acceptable is a disgrace to the victims,” @brianstelter says. pic.twitter.com/cWSNi50SFb — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) May 10, 2020

“It’s so disappointing to look at what we’re seeing from right-wing media these days, where there is such an obsession with the deep state and these revelations about the Russia probe,” Stelter said on Sunday. “They’re treating the Michael Flynn story like it’s a bigger deal than the deaths of 2,000 Americans a day.”

The Justice Department announced last week that it would drop its criminal case against Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, after new evidence proved that FBI officials actively led Flynn into a perjury trap.

Covering this development is a “disgrace” to COVID-19 victims, Stelter claimed.

Stelter went on to rant that Republicans are “acting like this death toll is just normal.”

“Can you imagine if 1 to 2,000 Americans per day were dying from terror attacks? Imagine the president’s response,” he said.

Recent data analyses confirm that the media has spent the past two months vigorously covering the coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, this wall-to-wall coverage has earned criticism from many who believe it has contributed to undue public panic.

Stelter, however, would like you to think that he’s the only one concerned with this virus.

“In what right mind is any scandal, any political scandal, any Department of Justice story more important to ask the president about than the pandemic that’s raging,” he complained.

Of course, Stelter may have ulterior motives when it comes to deflecting away from the newly exposed evidence of a seditious FBI plot to frame Flynn and, by extension, Trump with patently false accusations of Russian collusion.

At the height of the left-wing media’s Russia feeding frenzy, CNN’s chief media analyst—a position equivalent to lead health inspector at a Twinkie factory—staked his reputation and credibility on claims advanced by the now-debunked Steele Dossier.

“What does Putin have on Trump? Has Trump been compromised,’” Stelter asked in a July 2018 broadcast, according to the Media Research Center. “All of those people, those experts, those reporters, they are looking at the fact pattern and seeing something strange, even sinister.”