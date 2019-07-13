Voter Fraud Runs Rampant As States Refuse to Clean Up Their Voter Rolls

At least 1.8 million dead people remain on voter rolls…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Hundreds of counties across the U.S. have deceased people, felons and former residents on their voter rolls, despite federal law requiring them to clean out their registered voters list.

According to RealClearPolitics, 400 counties out of America’s 2,800 “have voter registration rates over 100 percent.”

This means that there are more people on voter rolls than there are people eligible to vote in the county, leaving the booths wide open for voter fraud.

Los Angeles is the biggest offender, but has made minimal efforts to clean up its voter roll.

It began sending notices to the 1.6 million people on its voter roll only after conservative watchdog Judicial Watch sued the city.

Ten of California’s 58 counties also have registration rates over 100 percent of the eligible population.

In fact, the voter registration rate for the entire state is 101 percent, according to RealClear Politics.

Eight other states, as well as the District of Columbia, have voter registration tallies above 100 percent.

This mismanagement leads to rampant voter fraud.

In St. Louis, attorney David Roland discovered that there were widespread violations of absentee ballot laws in 2016.

The fake absentee ballots were used as a weapon against Missouri House candidate Bruce Franks, who lost the primary election to another Democrat.

But after the voter fraud was discovered, a new election was held, and Franks won.

A 2012 Pew study found that among the 24 million voter registrations in the U.S., about one out of every eight are “no longer valid or are significantly inaccurate.”

The study went on to estimate that at least 1.8 million dead people are still in states’ voter rolls, and about 2.75 million Americans are registered to vote in more than one state.

As of right now, the federal government seems to have little interest in forcing states to comply with national law and clean out their voter rolls, RealClear Politics reported.