REPORT: 8 States Have More Voters than Residents

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Concerns of voter fraud, already rampant following recent elections, are likely to become even more prevalent as the 2020 election approaches.

According to pollster and political analyst Scott Rasmussen, eight states currently have more registered voters than voting-age citizens.

The problem may be less nefarious than it seems—many come as the result of voters having died or moved away—paired with negligence on the part of voter registrars to regularly update and maintain their active voter lists.

“Although the issue has become politicized, the counties and states where voter registrations exceed 100% represent a wide cross-section of urban and rural counties, as well as areas dominated by Republicans and Democrats,” said RealClear Politics.

However, it is no less alarming when paired with other mechanisms for abuse that are designed to exploit the weaknesses in the system, such as Motor Voter laws that automatically register anyone who obtains a driver’s license—regardless of citizenship—and jurisdictions that actively resist voter ID laws and other verification methods.

In one of the most blatant abuses, Los Angeles County had 1.6 million more people on its voting rolls than actual, eligible residents, according to RealClear Politics’ latest calculations.

By comparison, Hillary Clinton was said to have won the popular vote in the 2016 election by only 2.8 million votes—a fact that the Left has long sought to use as a way to invalidate President Donald Trump’s election despite his decisive Electoral College victory.

Trump has questioned whether voter fraud may have played a substantial role in determining the popular vote and driving up Clinton’s numbers in major left-wing “sanctuary cities” such as L.A., San Francisco, Chicago and New York.

In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016

Although Los Angeles agreed to purge many of its inactive voters in a January settlement led by Judicial Watch, illegitimate voters are able to fly under the radar in other parts of the country.

Among the other states that stand out, according to RealClear Politics, is Kentucky, where defeated Gov. Matt Bevins recently conceded to a Democratic challenger in the state’s gubernatorial contest—despite Bevins’ insistence that rampant voter fraud played a role.

Of the Bluegrass State’s 120 counties, 48 exceeded the registration rolls, meaning 40 percent of the counties in the state had more voters than people, according to RealClear Politics.

Coincidentally, Kentucky’s secretary of state, Alison Lundergan Grimes, has been a highly partisan political operative and previously challenged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his congressional seat.

The most comprehensive data cited by many seems to be a 2012 Pew Reasearch study that found 1.8 million dead voters and 2.75 million voters registered in multiple states. It said that, in total, 1 in 8 registrations was invalid for some reason

A separate study by the Public Interest Legal Foundation determined that 28 states had individual counties with registration totals higher than the population. However, Rasmussen reported the number to be 30.

Regardless of whether these discrepancies are overseen by conservative or left-leaning voter registrars, the threat to democracy is indisputable.

Socialist mega-donors like George Soros have adapted an approach of targeting hyper-localized municipal races in crucial areas where they may individually fly under the radar but help to put in place a radical infrastructure from the ground up as part of long-term efforts to flip statehouses and the U.S. Congress through redistricting.

The effects already have become clear in states like Virginia, where a recent election gave both chambers of the General Assembly to Democrats for the first time in 20 years after protracted efforts by far-left activists to flip the state.