States Passing Laws to Force Cannabis Employers to Unionize

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Many states have passed laws that violate the rights of workers in the cannabis industry to decide if they want to join a union, the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation warned Thursday.

The foundation sent a letter to National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Peter Robb that asked him to protect cannabis workers from “forced unionism schemes” arising from state licensing mandates.

“Absent swift action from the NLRB to challenge these state laws that fly in the face of the National Labor Relations Act, you can be certain that Big Labor allied politicians across the country will soon seek to force workers in other states or industries into union forced dues ranks under the auspices of occupational licensing,” National Right to Work Foundation President Mark Mix said.

A New Jersery law compels “a private sector employer [in the medicinal cannabis industry] to enter into a union bargaining agreement within 200 days of commencing operations.”

The state has already used the law to punish cannabis employers that do not want to unionize their workers by promptly granting licenses to business that agree to “utilize union labor in the construction or retrofit of the facilities associated with the permitted entity.”

If employers do not comply with the unionization law, then New Jersey will revoke their business license.

Since the law does not acknowledge an employee’s right to reject union membership, the law violates the National Labor Relations Act, according to the National Right to Work foundation.

California, Illinois, New York, and Pennsylvania have passed similar requirements that coerce cannabis businesses into unionzing employees.

Our letter to NLRB General Counsel Peter Robb shows the pressing need for the agency to step in and take action against states and local governments who have passed laws that infringe on the rights of workers by mandating these businesses hand over their workers to union forced dues ranks,” Mix said.