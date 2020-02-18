Stacey Abrams: ‘Of Course’ I Want to Be VP

‘It would be doing a disservice to every woman of color … to pretend oh no, I don’t want it…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said she “of course” wants to be the Democratic nominee’s vice presidential pick.

“The first time I was on here I got the question about running as VP during the primary, and I very, apparently famously said, ‘no, because you don’t run for second in a primary,’” Abrams said on ABC’s The View. “However, because that conversation started, I’m now getting the question a lot from folks and the answer is, of course I would be honored to run as vice president with the nominee.”

Abrams added that she is in an “unusual position” as a black woman: “It would be doing a disservice to every woman of color, every woman of ambition, every child who wants to think beyond their known space for me to say no, or to pretend oh no, I don’t want it,” Abrams explained. “Of course I want it. Of course I want to serve America, of course I want to be a patriot.”

To that point, Abrams said she would not be endorsing any of the primary candidates.

“My best service is to be in that neutral space where it’s not about who the nominee is, it’s about making sure no matter who the nominee is, any person who wants to go and vote can vote,” Abrams said.

On 3/24, I’ll make my choice for our Democratic nominee for president – when I cast my secret ballot in the GA primary. So my only endorsement is for a strong national voter protection operation via @fairfightaction & an accurate census w/@faircount. FIN. https://t.co/MWVYL4FUDs — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) February 17, 2020

When asked if she would someday run for president, too, Abrams said: “Absolutely.”

“I want to do good,” she claimed, “and there is no stronger platform than president of the United States. And that’s a position I want to one day hold.”

Abrams has previously said that she believes the American people will make her president, despite the fact that she has only held a state-level office and is currently being investigated for allegedly violating election laws.

“That’s my plan,” she told FiveThirtyEight last month. “And I’m very pragmatic.”