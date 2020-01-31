Stacey Abrams Thinks She’ll Be President By 2040

‘The claim is a good talking point, but the evidence is missing…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams predicted she will be president by 2040, despite the fact that she has only held a state-level office and is currently being investigated for allegedly violating election laws.

Abrams told FiveThirtyEight this week she “absolutely” believes a woman of color will be elected as president in the next 20 years, and when asked if she believes “they’ll elect you,” Abrams replied: “Yes. I do. That’s my plan. And I’m very pragmatic.”

Abrams has been floated as a possible vice president pick among the Democratic presidential candidates, including longtime primary front-runner Joe Biden. Although Abrams initially rejected the idea, she later said she would be “honored to be considered by any nominee.”

Bizarrely, Abrams, who was the minority leader in the Georgia state legislature, has made failure one of her biggest assets in selling her future political aspirations—and it seems to be working.

After losing the Georgia governorship to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Abrams continued to insist Kemp had stolen the election and refused to concede. Without evidence, she blamed the loss on voter suppression, claiming she was a victim of discrimination.

The Democratic Party seized onto Abrams’s claims, funneling millions of dollars into Abrams’s voter-registration effort in liberal parts of the state.

Even left-leaning Politifact described Abrams’s voter suppression story as nothing more than a myth: “The claim is a good talking point, but the evidence is missing,” read one of the publication’s fact-checks.

However, almost every Democratic presidential candidate has spread Abrams’s voter-suppression conspiracy, in part because it bolsters the Democratic allegation that the GOP actively discriminates against voters of color.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., claimed last year that unspecified votes “didn’t get counted” for Abrams. “I think that’s what the evidence seems to suggest,” Warren told the Washington Free Beacon.

After naming Abrams as one of his top running mate picks, former Biden described her as “the woman who should have been the governor of Georgia.”

And Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said, “[If] we did something about gerrymandering, and we stopped the voting purges, and we did something significant about making sure we don’t have money in politics from the outside—Stacey Abrams would be governor of this state right now, and that’s what should have happened.”