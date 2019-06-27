Stacey Abrams: Industry ‘Exodus’ from Ga. if Pro-Life Law Goes Into Effect

‘Those decisions are absolutely going to look at the health care environment in the state of Georgia….’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams claimed there will be an “exodus” of tech and entertainment companies if Georgia doesn’t repeal its recently passed heartbeat bill.

After meeting with entertainment executives in Hollywood earlier this month, Abrams said there’s no persuading Hollywood to stay in Georgia if the law goes into effect next year.

“Don’t pull out precipitously,” Abrams told film industry executives, according to USA Today. “But I’m also very aware there is going to be a tipping point of which, if the decision is the state of Georgia’s law stands, there’s going to be an exodus.”

The pro-life law in question outlaws abortions in the state after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which usually occurs around six weeks into a pregnancy.

Abrams told film executives that she understands their concern, and even defended it.

“You are going to have a hard time as a tech company or an entertainment company justifying putting your staff in a place where they cannot get (health) access unless they fly to another place,” Abrams told reporters on Wednesday at a forum hosted by Kaiser Family Foundation.

Several major companies and at least 40 celebrities have vowed not to film in Georgia if the law goes into effect.

But legendary actor Clint Eastwood will film “The Ballad of Richard Jewell,” a film about the late security guard who discovered bombs at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, in the Peach State.

Abrams said the pro-life law isn’t worth losing billions of dollars of industry.

“It’s one thing to have remote locations and put staff here for a few years,” Abrams says. “It is very different to decide to invest in locating secondary headquarters, buying a building or going to a 7- to 10- year lease. Those decisions are absolutely going to look at the health care environment in the state of Georgia.”