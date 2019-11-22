Stacey Abrams SUED Over Campaign Ethics Evasion

Former Dem gubernatorial candidate suspected of illegal campaign coordination…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Georgia’s state ethics commission filed a lawsuit against failed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’s 2018 campaign as part of its investigation into the “unlawful coordination” between Abrams’s campaign and liberal advocacy groups.

Abrams blasted the lawsuit as a “political vendetta” meant to prevent her from running for office in the future.

Because the head of the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission donated to Brian Kemp’s gubernatorial race, the lawsuit is clearly a a”bogus and politically motivated investigation” based on “accusations seemingly made up out of thin air,” according to Lauren Groh-Wargo, Abrams’s former campaign manager.

We have been informed that David Emadi is taking the Abrams for Governor campaign to court. Who is Emadi? A Brian Kemp campaign donor, former Republican Party official, and the handpicked chief of what he has fashioned as a Kemp Revenge Commission. #gapol THREAD 1/8 — Lauren Groh-Wargo (@gwlauren) November 15, 2019

The commission requested documentation of Abrams’s communication with advocacy groups like the New Georgia Voter Project and Fair Count — two groups aimed to increase voting access, and both founded by Abrams.

“[T]he Commission has reason to believe that a third-party group gave a substantial amount of money directly to New Georgia Project, and those funds were then used throughout the course of the 2018 election to make independent expenditures that expressly advocated election or defeat of Stacey Abrams,” the commission’s lawsuit states, according to the Guardian.

The commission made it clear that this investigation is no different than the “hundreds of other cases” it conducts every year.

“Our agency is a non-partisan agency that does not work for or report to any elected official in Georgia in any manner whatsoever,” said David Emadi, head of the commission.

Groh-Wargo, however, said Abrams’s campaign would not willingly cooperate with the investigation.

“Why are we fighting back?” she tweeted. “An ‘ethics’ chief should not be allowed to seize private communications from the political rival of a man he helped put in office, with no stated rationale or evidence for doing so.”