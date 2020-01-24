‘Squad’ Member Thuggishly Threatens to ‘Educate’ DeVos on Abortion and Slavery

‘I invite you to come by the Hill and say this to my face…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., offered to “educate” Education Secretary Betsy DeVos after DeVos compared the fight against abortion to the fight against slavery.

Dear Betsy, As a Black woman & the Chair of the abortion access task force, I invite you to come by the Hill and say this to my face. Would welcome the opportunity to educate you. Regards,

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley https://t.co/Yx2EToUdLI — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 24, 2020

DeVos made the comparison while speaking at a Colorado Christian University event this week, saying that the Trump administration’s fight to restrict abortion reminded her of former President Abraham Lincoln’s fight to end slavery.

“[Lincoln] too contended with the pro-choice arguments of his day. They suggested that a state’s choice to be slave or to be free had no moral question in it,” DeVos said, according to the Colorado Times Recorder.

“Well, President Lincoln reminded those pro-choicers that is a vast portion of the American people that do not look upon that matter as being this very little thing,” she continued. “They look upon it as a vast moral evil.”

DeVos went on to say that Lincoln was “right about the slavery ‘choice’ then, and he would be right about the life ‘choice’ today.”

After facing backlash for her comments, DeVos’s office clarified that she did “not compare abortion to slavery.” Rather, “she made clear that the ‘choice’ debate over state’s rights was as morally bankrupt as the abortion argument about the so-called ‘right to privacy’ is,” said an Education Department spokesman.

Pressley, one of four members in the radical leftist ‘Squad’ of freshman congresswomen, has been a vocal pro-choice advocate since entering Congress last year. She has supported radical policies, such as the ROE Act, which would force health insurers to provide coverage for abortion “regardless of income or immigration status,” according to the American Civil Liberties Union.