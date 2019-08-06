NC Gun Shop Takes Down ‘Squad’ Billboard After Receiving Death Threats

‘[This shows] how tolerant the left is…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) After receiving what its owner said were dozens of threats from angry leftists, Cherokee Guns took down its billboard that had labeled Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayana Pressley, dubbed “The Four Horsemen,” as “idiots.”

On Monday, the Murphy, North Carolina-based gun store put up a simpler message: “1st Amendment, enough said.”

“[This shows] how tolerant the left is,” said the store’s chief salesperson, who wished to remain unnamed, to WDEF.com. “[They] are intolerant of the facts.”

However, the store won’t apologize for the billboard. It was intended to fight a dangerous ideology, the salesperson said, and Cherokee Guns will find another way to do that.

The billboard grabbed national attention last week when Pressley called on GOP Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., to “finally do the right thing” and have the billboard taken down.

The leftist group Muslim Advocates joined Pressley, claiming the billboard put the congresswomen’s lives in danger.

“It labels the four women as harbingers of the apocalypse and then invites people to purchase guns ‘1 mile [ahead] on right,’” the group’s public advocacy director Scott Simpson said in a statement.

“Much of the media is irresponsibly downplaying this deeply concerning billboard as ‘mocking.’ This is not a joke and it’s not an insult. This is encouraging gun violence against elected officials,” Simpson continued.

It’s unclear whether the gun store will continue to hand out “4 Horsemen” bumper stickers, which they began doing “due to overwhelming demand.”

Simpson claimed the billboard was an attempt to incite the same kind of violence that resulted in two mass shootings over the weekend.

“The tragedies of this past weekend show why this billboard elicited such a strong reaction from across the country,” Simpson said. “Thousands of people raised their voice because white nationalist violence is real, death threats and assassination attempts against elected officials are real, and–for countless Americans–basic peace and safety are fragile.”