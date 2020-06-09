Pro Sports Teams Cancel Contracts w/ Co. After CEO Dares to Question Leftist Police Claims

‘A better use of time would be to focus on the black-on-black crime and senseless killing of our young men by other young men…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Multiple professional sports teams said Saturday that they will stop doing business with CPI Security after the company’s CEO failed to adequately apologize for police brutality.

Cancel culture struck again when Queen City Unity, a left-wing activist organization in North Carolina, sent a letter to Charlotte’s city officials in which the group called for a “complete overhaul and transformation of our local police department,” WRAL reported.

CPI Security CEO Ken Gill responded to the executive director of Queen City Unity in an email, which the group then published in an attempt to “cancel” Gill and the company.

“Please spend your time in a more productive way,” Gill wrote. “I challenge your statistics. A better use of time would be to focus on the black-on-black crime and senseless killing of our young men by other young men.”

The Carolina Panthers, the Charlotte Hornets, and the Charlotte Knights all agreed to cancel their contracts with CPI Security, the Charlotte Observer reported.

The North Carolina State University Athletics department announced that it would also end its relationship with CPI Security because it “values and embraces diversity and inclusion.”

None of these organizations tried to rebuff Gill’s factual claims that black-on-black crime in inner cities presents a far greater threat to black men than so-called system racism in America’s policing.

Instead, Gill bent the knee to the mob.

“Let me say that CPI—and I, personally—stand against racism and discrimination of any kind, and we are actively supporting solutions like the new Charlotte–Mecklenburg Police Department de-escalation training facility that will bring positive change to our community,” he said. “In addition, I fully support the call for racial equality and justice in our community and our country.”