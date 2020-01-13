Spoiled UK Royals Being Schmoozed by Corrupt Liberal Elites

‘I just have such respect for the queen. I don’t think this should be happening to her…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) While most Americans likely shrugged off reports of recent drama concerning the British monarchy, it has now spilled over to our own shores.

As Prince Harry confers with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and other royals on how to formalize an exit from his official duties, his wife, Meghan Markle, is already preparing the rebellious power-couple’s new home in Canada.

The Sussexes (pending the retention of their official titles) have indicated that they eventually wish to move to Los Angeles, but only after President Donald Trump leaves office, reported PJ Media.

Regardless, having surrounded themselves with an array of virtue-signaling, progressive elitists, they threaten to give yet another media foothold to the insipid leftist messaging that has been championed by the Obamas and Clintons, both objects of Hollywood‘s unwavering devotion.

Although the queen’s renowned diplomatic neutrality during her six-decade reign has conveyed a sense of national duty over personal allegiances, Harry—the son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, himself once third in the line of succession for the throne—has become a symbol of spoiled entitlement, the antithesis of a public servant.

The enfant terrible, whose long list of scandals includes dressing as a Nazi while partying with fellow revelers dressed in blackface and KKK regalia, is unlikely to develop any humility in his bid to become financially “independent” of the crown.

That’s because he already is being courted by a parade of high-powered liberals seeking to capitalize on his name and media exposure alone.

From Regal to Illegal…

The duke and duchess are reportedly being advised by Barack Obama himself, as well as Oprah Winfrey, while charting a path to lucrative development deals similar to the reportedly eight-figure (tens of millions) Netflix deal that the Obamas got.

Already, Disney has announced a voiceover deal with Markle—a proposition that her husband pitched to Disney CEO Bob Iger previously during an official royal function.

Twitter removed this video of Prince Harry pitching Meghan Markle to Disney CEO Bob Iger for a voice-over gig Wouldn’t it be a shame if it went viral again? pic.twitter.com/N9oIgKneA5 — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) January 12, 2020

Moreover, the Sussexes’ publicist, Sara Latham, is a former Hillary Clinton aide who facilitated a secretive meeting with the 2016 Democratic nominee at the couple’s British estate, Frogmore Cottage, last November.

Most alarmingly of all, several media sources report that the Vancouver mansion where the royal pair has been wintering to escape the palace intrigue belongs to former Lionsgate CEO Frank Giustra, who sits on the board of the Clinton Foundation and has been implicated in the Uranium One scandal.

Giustra allegedly used his influence with the Clintons to secure controlling stake of several Uranium mines in Kazakhstan, which he sold in 2007 to the Canadian mining company Uranium One.

Uranium One was subsequently acquired by Rosatom, a Russian state-owned nuclear corporation, with then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton helping to facilitate the takeover through a series of convoluted business deals.

The details of the quid-pro-quo arrangement, which involved substantial foreign donations to the Clinton Foundation prior to Clinton’s 2016 presidential run, were first broken by the New York Times in advance of conservative journalist Peter Schweizer‘s 2015 bombshell Clinton Cash.

The Crown’s Downfall?

The chance that the profligate prince might, likewise, compromise the monarchy by granting access to Buckingham Palace to the highest bidder will depend on how thoroughly his uncoupling from the monarchy is enacted.

But with his father and brother next in line to assume the throne, the potential for influence-peddling has certainly landed on the radar of the American Left.

It is an ironic turn of events, given Obama’s past disdain for the “special relationship” between the U.S. and the United Kingdom. After he controversially removed a bust of Winston Churchill from the Oval Office, Trump famously replaced it within hours of being sworn in.

Harry’s and Meghan’s departure from their official duties follows closely after the unceremonious ouster of another royal black-sheep—Harry’s uncle, Prince Andrew—who was implicated alongside Bill Clinton and several other prominent Democrats in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Trump told Laura Ingraham on Friday that he found it “depressing” to see the vaunted monarchy, so long safeguarded by the queen, veer down a path of disrepute.

“She’s never made a mistake if you look,” he said of Queen Elizabeth, according to the Daily Mail. “I mean, she’s had like a flawless time.”

Trump, who previously incurred the wrath of Harry for referring to Markle as “nasty” prior to a state visit to England, said he was reluctant “to get into the whole thing.”

However, he added, “I just have such respect for the queen. I don’t think this should be happening to her.”