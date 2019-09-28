Speculation Rises on Clinton–Trump Rematch as Hillary Ups Public Appearances

‘He is a clear and present danger to the things that keep us strong and free…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) If Democrats’ master plan for impeachment entails throwing former Vice President Joe Biden under the bus, one unsavory character may be even more non grata in their efforts.

But with a frenzy of media activity recently, it appears that Hillary Clinton, herself deeply implicated in possible scandals involving Ukraine, may allow her unbridled ambition to thwart their efforts at undoing the 2016 election so easily.

Zero Hedge openly speculated on the possibility, while the Drudge Report and Gateway Pundit strongly hinted at the possibility of another run, noting Clinton’s fully booked schedule of appearances—which included CBS News, the Stephen Colbert show and “The View.”

Zero Hedge also picked up on some of the specific verbiage (never something to take for granted with the Clintons) that hinted at a rematch, such as a pledge that what happened in 2016 “will not happen again.”

Already Clinton has waged a full-scale attack on President Donald Trump as an “illegitimate president,” “corrupt human tornado” and “cheap extortion racket” while praising House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for launching the formal inquiry.

The president of the United States has betrayed our country. That’s not a political statement—it’s a harsh reality, and we must act. He is a clear and present danger to the things that keep us strong and free. I support impeachment. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 25, 2019

Meanwhile, her husband, impeached former President Bill Clinton, also supported the effort in more subdued language.

Hillary’s decision to take center stage is somewhat bold and brazen considering many investigations of Ukraine’s role in the last presidential election directly relate to her and may tie her campaign to illegal activity.

A DNC staffer, Alexandra Chalupa, acknowledged working directly with the Ukrainian Embassy to dig up dirt on Trump and his campaign adviser Paul Manafort that would throw the election toward Hillary.

The allegations promoted by Chalupa and the embassy officials may even have been linked with the now-discredited Steele Dossier, which falsely claimed that Russia had compromising information on Trump.

Another central question in the Ukraine case is whether the country played a role in hacking the servers of the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign, and also whether they may have been the final destination for some of the hardware.

In the July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the U.S. president did ask for help from Kiev in locating the server and perhaps conveying it to the Justice Department, which is currently investigating the source of the Russia hoax.

Bookies seemed to agree with the speculation, noted Zero Hedge, placing Clinton seventh on their list of likely Democratic nominees, between Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

The American Mirror also reported on the “rock-star treatment” she had received speaking before a progressive group, perhaps a testament to the weak pool of candidates in the race, which has helped to rehab Clinton’s image in their eyes while driving her once-radical politics toward the middle.

The rise of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who currently tops the list of odds by a long-shot, has taken its toll on markets, said Zero Hedge, citing a strong correlation between her ascendancy and declines in the S&P 5oo.

Much speculation already has centered around whether another former first lady, Michelle Obama, might enter the race and prove a formidable opponent, even for Trump at his most robust and focused.

However, Obama has unequivocally declared that she will not run, even telling a child journalist that she did not have the interest.