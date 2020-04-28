South Dakotans Throw Parade for Gov. Who Kept Her State OPEN

‘I took an oath to uphold these constitutions. My role with respect to public safety is something I take very seriously…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Citizens expressed their thankfulness to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who refused to submit to the coronavirus hysteria and shutter her state, by throwing her a parade.

Firetrucks blasted their sirens and American flags waved on trucks as the vehicles circled Noem’s residence, The Blaze reported.

Noem posted a video of the parade on Twitter.

I am so blessed to serve the people of the great State of South Dakota. You folks made my day! pic.twitter.com/oy0e5KO9RZ — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) April 28, 2020

In the video, Noem walks out of the house and and asks the woman filming her, “What’s going on?”

“It’s a parade for you,” she says. “Wave to ’em.”

Noem walked toward the street and waved.

She was one of a few governors who never ordered the state’s residents to relinquish their civil liberties and lock themselves in their homes.

“Our Constitution ensures that the citizen’s right is protected,” Noem said.

“I agree with the role of our government as set forth in our state and in our national Constitution,” she continued. “I took an oath to uphold these constitutions. My role with respect to public safety is something I take very seriously.”

She defended her citizens’ rights even as the media tried to bully her into shutting down the state by unfairly labeling South Dakota as a coronavirus “hotspot.”

The state only saw 11 deaths and 2,250 cases from the virus.

Noem plans to unveil her “Back to Normal” plan for South Dakota today, KELO reported.

“Just know that you can still stay home,” Noem said.

“If you’re uncomfortable with where things stand in your community and people out and about and moving around just know that you have the ability to still stay at home and protect yourself and your family and your health,” she said.