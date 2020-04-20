SD Gov. Winning Wuhan Flu Battle w/out Lockdown; Starts Hydroxychloroquine Trials

‘If a leader will take too much power in a time of crisis, that is how we lose our country…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has simultaneously kept the state open, protected the liberties of her citizens, and started the first state-wide hydroxychloroquine clinical trials in the nation, all while winning the battle against the Wuhan flu.

Despite negative coverage from the corporate news media, Noem has resisted calls to shut down her state’s businesses, churches, hospitals, and schools, Fox News reported.

“The governor just lets this problem get bigger and bigger and bigger,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren said on “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

Noem has refused to subject South Dakota’s citizens to mass unemployment, which leads to substance abuse, suicide, poverty, and other health issues.

On Thursday’s epise of “The Ingraham Angle,” Noem spoke about her decision not to issue a state-at-home order in South Dakota.

“I had a real honest conversation with the people in our state. I told them I took an oath to uphold the Constitution of our state, of South Dakota,” she said to host Laura Ingraham.

The hysteria surrounding the Wuhan flu has caused many state governors to issue executive decrees that infringe on their citizens’ civil and religious liberties.

For example, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order prevents citizens from traveling to their second home, fishing on a motor boat, or buying paint, carpet, flooring, and seeds from big-box stores. Yet, Michigan’s citizens can buy alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, and lottery tickets.

“I took an oath when I was in Congress obviously to uphold the Constitution of the United States,” Noem said. “I believe in our freedoms and liberties. What I’ve seen across the country is so many people give up their liberties for just a little bit of security and they don’t have to do that.”

On April 13, she ordered clinical trials to test whether hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment against COVID-19, News Dakota reported.

Meanwhile, Whitmer, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo were restricting the use of hydroxychloroquine.

“From Day One, I’ve said we’re going to let the science, facts and data drive our decision-making in South Dakota,” Noem said.

The study is examining the effects of the medicine on 2,000 outpatients who were exposed to the Wuhan flu, such as health care workers.

She told the White House “that South Dakota’s medical community was ready to step up and lead the way on research efforts,” Fox News reported.

“I made direct requests to President Trump and Vice President Pence to supply us with enough hydroxychloroquine so that it could be made available for every hospitalized person the state may have, as well as those for health care workers on the frontlines and those in the most vulnerable populations,” Noem said.

Widespread anecdotal evidence as well as a few controlled studies have indicated hydroxychloroquine’s effectiveness.

South Dakota has about 1,600 coronavirus cases, and seven people have died from the disease.

She faced fierce criticism when 438 workers at the Sioux Falls Smithfield Foods plant tested positive for the virus.

Noem said the plant, which produces between 4 and 5 percent of the nation’s pork, is an essential industry, so a shut down would not have affected it.

“If a leader will take too much power in a time of crisis, that is how we lose our country,” Noem said. “So, I felt like I’ve had to use every single opportunity to talk about why we slow things down, we make decisions based on science and facts, and make sure that we are not letting emotion grab a hold of the situation.”