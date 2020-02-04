Social Media Reacts to Iowa Debacle w/ Shock, Rage and Humor

‘Trump should be removed from office for promoting conspiracy theories and lies about the Iowa primary. He’s sick…’

Waring: Contains Profanity

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headline) President Donald Trump gleefully mocked Democrats over the disastrous meltdown of the Iowa caucuses, the first official vote of the election season, after an app crash resulted in delays, uncertainty, disarray and chaos.

The reaction from the rest of the Twitterverse was no less brutal.

Me opening twitter this morning expecting to see #IowaCaucas results: pic.twitter.com/Oj9q8IySdd — Brooke Siegler (@BrookeSiegler) February 4, 2020

After three years of claiming Russian stole the 2016 election and insisting that polling places fewer safeguards such as Republican supported voter-identification laws, many on the Left had to reluctantly concede defeat that their own, self-wrought negligence had created the issues.

The Iowa Caucus debacle is so insulting to the candidates, their volunteers, the caucus-goers and the DNC’s own process. Tom Perez has to resign. — Zach Carter (@zachdcarter) February 4, 2020

Some Twitter users championed the fact that a back-up paper record existed to verify the computerized result.

Iowa serves a key purpose: reminding us we must have paper records. Despite a coding error that caused partial reporting (a problem caught before results were released) “the party has been able to verify the vote counts thru required paper documentation.” https://t.co/yoR6bfE8FH — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 4, 2020

The #IowaCaucas are an early warning that our voting needs to be conducted entirely via hand-marked paper ballots if we want to have an actual legitimate election in November. — Corona Ben🆘🦠 (@benFranklin2018) February 4, 2020

Iowa isn’t a failure…it is a gift to see exactly why the WHOLE country deserves paper ballots for backup in each state & why electronic systems are not perfect & are fallible. This is a win for democracy. The press needs to relax. #IowaCaucuses #IowaCaucas #CaucusDay — Kate (@feathermaven) February 4, 2020

Bernie Sanders supporters, who had anticipated a momentum-building victory, were particularly indignant about being deprived of their conclusive result.

Not gonna lie to y’all man if Bernie’s internals say he won the Iowa caucus.. he won the Iowa caucus. — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) February 4, 2020

Jimmy Dore was right about forming a new party I was on the fence on this but he was right Iowa is just the start guys. The Democratic Party will not allow Bernie to win #DNCisCorrupt #MayorCheat — Ilhan Omar is an American Hero (@FlyThaiMMA) February 4, 2020

Many sought to lash out at former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., who declared himself the primary victor, receiving the brunt of the blowback as the hashtag #MayorCheat began to trend.

good morning to everyone except #MayorCheat, who can absolutely rot it in hell — beth, purity test enthusiast (@bourgeoisalien) February 4, 2020

Hehehehe answer my riddles three, and I will release the Iowa caucus results to thee! pic.twitter.com/RGxyrNjUGx — rob (@catholicdad420) February 4, 2020

Mayor Pete Buttigieg is being accused of cheating for bizarrely claiming he won the Iowa primary despite the results not being counted and internal results indicating Bernie Sanders won.https://t.co/nm4sxiEcVx#MayorCheat — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 4, 2020

Of course, Buttigieg wasn’t the only scapegoat. Some leftists reflexively sought to find a way to pin the blame on the president.

Trump should be removed from office for promoting conspiracy theories and lies about the Iowa primary. He’s sick. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 4, 2020

Others claimed that the shadowy left-wing group that developed the app, which was aptly named Shadow, may have orchestrated the crash or thrown the race to favor a particular outcome, reported the Huffington Post.

I have so much dirt on shadow and Pacronym and the DNC that’s been sent to me to dump out I don’t even know where to begin — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 4, 2020

Some continued, without evidence, to blame the Russians for a disinformation campaign.

Morons! #MayorCheat is trending because Russia is manipulating you idiots. Fuck all this! How are Americans this fucking stupid? — Edan Clay 🇺🇸 (@EdanClay) February 4, 2020

The Russian bot and troll campaign has officially begun. Please mark #MayorCheat and #CIAPete as spam. — Xavier Gonzalez Jr (@xgonjr) February 4, 2020

But for the most part, Twitter users reacted with the same wry, sardonic sense of has come to characterize the bizarre, dadaist disinformation superhighway that is the Internet, adding fuel to the already tumultuous situation.

Congratulations to Jeb Bush on his win in the Iowa caucus, you did it big man #IowaCaucas pic.twitter.com/DYvoVBYoxC — Slugothy (@nocturnalslug) February 4, 2020