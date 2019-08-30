Smollett Lawyers Claim ‘Every Iota’ of Faked Attack is True

Claim account by the ‘Empire’ actor ‘has been fully corroborated’…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Actor Jussie Smollett continues to insist he was a victim of a hate crime despite evidence that he faked an attack in an attempt to boost his relevance.

The city of Chicago seeks $130,000 from Smollett to repay the cost of investigating his staged attack.

But the actor’s lawyers now claim they have evidence that the crime really did happen, though they did not specify what that evidence might be.

Smollett’s attorney asked the court to throw out the city’s civil lawsuit, but the city has maintained that there is GPS, text message, bank records, and video evidence of Smollett’s falsification, according to CBS Chicago.

Smollett’s legal team responded by claiming “every iota” of his account is supported by police evidence.

Everything Smollett has said “has been fully corroborated,” his attorney told the Associated Press.

In June, the Chicago Police Department released video evidence of Smollett walking around the site of his attack with two brothers he had hired minutes before it happened.

The brothers even admitted they participated in the hoax only because Smollett paid them to do so.

Chicago police arrested Smollett in February and charged him with felony disorderly conduct for lying about the attack.

In March, a grand jury indicted him on 16 counts of disorderly conduct.

But just weeks later, the county’s attorney’s office dropped the charges.

“After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case,” Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx said in a statement at the time.

Special prosecutor Dan Webb is reportedly investigating Foxx’s decision to drop the charges against Smollett.