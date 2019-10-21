Judicial Watch Has Smoking-Gun Proof of Hillary’s Benghazi/Private Server Cover-Up

‘Rather than defending her email misconduct, the Justice Department has more than enough evidence to reopen its investigations…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Government accountability crusaders Judicial Watch said Monday that they may finally have obtained the smoking-gun evidence of a cover-up operation surrounding former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton‘s private email. server.

The nonprofit obtained via public records requests a two-page email exchange between Clinton and some of her top advisers on Sept. 29, 2011 discussing proposed talking points about the attack on the U.S. embassy in Benghazi, Libya prior to Clinton’s testimony before the U.S. Senate.

Included in the email’s “To:” field is Clinton’s private-server address, [email protected]

“This email is a twofer,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “It shows Hillary Clinton misled the U.S. Senate on Benghazi and that the State Department wanted to hide the Benghazi connection to the Clinton email scheme.”

In the email exchange, Clinton’s deputy chief of staff, Jake Sullivan said that the Intelligence Community—specifically the CIA, then overseen by disgraced former Director John Brennan—had fed bad information that the siege was an impromptu act spontaneously inspired by a Youtube video.

“[T]he White House and [national security adviser] Susan [Rice] were not making things up,” Sullivan wrote.

“… The real story may have been obvious to you from the start … but the IC gave us very different information,” he said. “They were unanimous about it.”

In a follow-up message, Chief of Staff Cheryl Mills fleshed out the proposed talking points while further deflecting blame onto bad intelligence estimates in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attack, only two months prior to President Barack Obama’s re-election.

After Judicial Watch filed suit in 2014, it said the email was withheld from the records but later became public knowledge due to an inspector general’s report that referenced it.

The group’s efforts to expose the Benghazi cover-up ultimately led to the revelation of Clinton’s private server.

Fitton said in a press release that it was hard to tell which of the scandals—the Benghazi talking points or the private server—the Justice Department was trying to conceal by not releasing the email at first.

But either way, he encouraged them to continue to investigate the possible criminal activity by Clinton and her surrogates.

“Rather than defending her email misconduct, the Justice Department has more than enough evidence to reopen its investigations into Hillary Clinton,” Fitton said.