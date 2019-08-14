Shootings at ICE Buildings Blamed on (Liberal) Hostile Rhetoric

‘I don’t think there’s a question that they knew which floors the ice offices were…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The federal government has launched an investigation into a San Antonio shooting after multiple shots were fired into two Immigration and Customs Enforcement buildings Tuesday morning.

Both of the shootings occurred at separate facilities around the same time, according to News4SA.

No one was hit, but the shots broke windows in the first two floors of the buildings. One person was reportedly injured.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Chris Combs said it’s obvious it was a coordinated effort.

“I don’t think there’s a question that they knew which floors the ice offices were,” Combs said, noting that the buildings shot at have multiple tenants, including ICE.

“All of the shots that we have found are on the floors where ICE had offices,” Combs continued. “This is no question a very targeted attack. It’s not a secret facility, you can go online, it’s out there. So they did some research, they knew what floors ICE was on, they knew what buildings they were and and they hit those.”

Combs said he’s not sure if the shooters were trying to hurt anyone, since the shooting occurred around 3 a.m.

“To be honest with you, I’m not sure they thought anyone was in the building, which concerns me,” Combs said. “If this was an act of protest or a political statement, maybe they thought the building was empty. But you never know when a building is empty, right?”

Regardless, the shooting was more than just an act of protest, it was violent.

ICE ERO San Antonio Field Officer Director Daniel Bible said the national discourse about ICE has contributed in this kind of hostility towards the agency’s employees.

“This attack at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Field Office in San Antonio is completely without justification,” Bible said. “Political rhetoric and misinformation that various politicians, media outlets and activist groups recklessly disseminate to the American people regarding the ICE mission only serve to further encourage these violent acts. ICE officers put their lives on the line each and every day to keep our communities safe. This disturbing public discourse shrouds our critical law enforcement function and unnecessarily puts our officers’ safety at risk.”

The FBI will continue to investigate the shooting until the perpetrator is found, Combs said.

“We are concerned that there could be additional attacks, we have to stop that,” Combs said. “We can not allow political discourse to lead us to the point of violence, where federal employees, innocent people doing their jobs are put in harms way.”