Sens. Want to Block Fed Bailouts of Financially Reckless State & Local Gov’ts.

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., and colleagues introduced the Government Bailout Prevention Act to protect federal taxpayers from paying the bills for fiscally irresponsible state and local governments.

The bill would prevent the federal government, including the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve, from paying or guaranteeing “state and local obligations if that state or local government entity has filed bankruptcy, has defaulted on its debts, or is at risk of bankruptcy or default,” according to Young’s press release.

“Unfortunately, a number of state and local governments continue to spend more money than they bring in and are racking up dangerous levels of debt,” Young said.

“It is unfair for Hoosiers to be expected to pay taxes to bail out this fiscal irresponsibility,” he said. “These governments need to be on notice that they can’t continue down their fiscally risky path and expect federal taxpayers to pick up the check.”

Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Pat Toomey, R-Penn., co-sponsored the Government Bailout Prevention Act.

“The reckless, debt-fueled spending of a few state and local governments can’t go on forever, so it won’t,” said Cotton. “Our bill would ensure American taxpayers aren’t stuck with the tab for the spending binges of a few irresponsible politicians.”

The bill comes as a January New York Post article declared New York City “the most financially distressed metropolis in America.”

In terms of personal debt, New York City residents have the highest credit-card delinquency rates and the most bad debt.

Household debt and credit-card debt reached $13.51 trillion by the end of 2018.

Debt-ridden New Yorkers will have greater trouble bearing the city’s growing public expenses.

But Mayor Bill de Blasio wants to increase public spending by $3 billion 2020, up from $89.2 billion this year, the New York Post reported.

“New York City could go bankrupt, absolutely,” said Peter C. Earle, an economist at the American Institute for Economic Research.

Toomey said the same objections that many raised after presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama approved the Troubled Asset Relief Program to rescue distressed, “too big to fail” financial institutions held true for public entities as well.

“The taxpayer should not bail out failing industries, businesses, or banks,” Toomey said. “The same applies to state and local governments that overspend and mismanage their budgets into bankruptcy. Now some in Washington are pushing for the Federal Reserve and other federal agencies to spend billions to clean up these mistakes — which is unfair.”