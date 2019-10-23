GOP Sens. Introduce Bill to Move Federal Bureaucracies Out of Swamp

‘Every year Americans’ hard-earned tax dollars fund federal agencies that are mainly located in the D.C. bubble…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Two Republican senators proposed relocating 10 government agencies to economically distressed regions across the country.

Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., proposed the Helping Infrastructure Restore the Economy (HIRE) Act this week.

It would move 90 percent of government jobs in several executive agencies to different parts of the country, including the two freshman senators’ home states. Under their plan, the Department of Agriculture would move to Missouri, and the Department of Education would move to Tennessee.

“Moving agencies outside of Washington, D.C. both boosts local economies and lowers costs—that’s a winning combination,” Blackburn said in a statement. “This legislation would enable Americans across the country to have greater access to good jobs.”

Theoretically, the bill would cause an influx of jobs and federal funding into economically depressed communities.

The other states that would benefit would be Pennsylvania (Commerce), Kentucky (Energy), Indiana (Health and Human Services), New Mexico (Interior), West Virginia (Labor), Michigan (Transportation) and South Carolina (Veteran Affairs).

Hawley and Blackburn said there is already precedent supporting the bill: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is headquartered in Georgia, while one of the FBI’s main bureaus is in West Virginia.

Relocating these agencies would also lower government spending, since the cost of living is much cheaper outside the Beltway.

Hawley estimated that moving the Department of Agriculture to Kansas City would save the department $300 million over the next 15 years.

“Every year Americans’ hard-earned tax dollars fund federal agencies that are mainly located in the D.C. bubble,” Hawley said in a statement.

“That’s a big part of the problem with Washington: they’re too removed from the rest of America,” he continued. “The HIRE Act will move policymakers directly into the communities they serve, creating thousands of jobs for local communities and saving taxpayers billions of dollars along the way.”