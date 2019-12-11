Senate Republicans Might Not Call Witnesses in Impeachment Trial

‘Many people have their minds pretty well made up…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Senate Republicans said they might forego calling witnesses altogether in order to expedite the Senate’s impeachment trial.

The GOP at first considered using their tactical advantage in the Senate to shift the focus back to House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff and his relationship with the anonymous Ukraine whistleblower, or to Hunter Biden, whose corrupt business dealings in Ukraine might still inspire a separate congressional investigation.

But now, some Republicans said they just want to get impeachment over with.

“Here’s what I want to avoid: this thing going on longer than it needs to. I want to end this,” Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham told the Washington Examiner.

The White House will still make its case during the impeachment trial, but Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wy., said the GOP will likely leave it at that.

“I would expect that most members would be ready to vote and wouldn’t need more information,” he said. ”Many people have their minds pretty well made up.”

The White House, however, is skeptical that the GOP’s hands-off approach in the Senate would work.

“Not sure how you have a fair trial without calling witnesses,” said one Trump ally in the House.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has made it clear that the Senate will act quickly, but he noted that the trial could go one of two ways: “Down the path of calling witnesses and basically having another trial,” or, Senate Republicans could decide “that they’ve heard enough and they believe they know what would happen and could move to vote on the two articles of impeachment sent over to us by the House.”

House Democrats introduced two articles of impeachment this week, accusing President Donald Trump of obstructing justice and abusing his power.

The House is expected to vote on impeachment before Christmas, which means it will move to the Senate in early 2020.