GOP Sens. Seek Mandatory Reports on Botched Abortions

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Several Republican senators introduced legislation this week that would require states to report accurate abortion statistics.

The legislation would make it easier for the federal government to track and oversee what we know about how many abortions are performed in the U.S.

Currently, only a few states require abortion providers to report cases of botched abortions. This bill would change that, said Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

“The American people deserve to know how many babies are born alive during abortion attempts in our country,” Cotton said in a statement.

“This is life-or-death information, yet most states don’t collect it,” he said. “Our bill would require states to report accurate and complete data about abortion, including instances where babies are born alive during abortions.”

Abortion statistics are currently provided on a voluntary basis. But there should be more regulation if the government is to ensure safe procedures for all involved, said Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

Pointing to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s infanticide comments earlier this year and the Democratic Party’s refusal to pass the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, Ernst said accurate abortion statistics are more important than ever.

“America’s main source of abortion data comes from a biased think tank that only collects information on a voluntary basis,” she said in a statement. “That’s unacceptable.”

Ernst wondered why those who claimed to be supporting women’s health wouldn’t want “the most reliable and complete data possible” on an issue they care so deeply about.

“Requiring comprehensive reporting from every state will finally give Americans—regardless of your stance on the issue—an accurate look at abortion trends in our country,” she said.

The three states that do require accurate, frequent abortion-statistic updates recorded dozens of instances where babies were born alive during botched abortions.

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., said these kinds of tragedies should not continue, and this bill would help offer additional accountability.

The truth is we have no idea how many children are born alive each year following an abortion procedure,” Norman said in a statement. “In fact, we don’t even have reliable information on the number of abortions performed because states are not compelled to provide those numbers.”

Norman said the proposed bill would resolve that. “Congress needs this information in order to make sound policy decisions,” he said. “Equally as important, the American people deserve to know.”