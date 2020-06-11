Senate Judiciary Committee to Subpoena Obama Officials

‘I can assure you we’re not going to be deterred…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The Senate Judiciary Committee voted on Thursday to give Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the authority to issue subpoenas against 53 Obama officials tied to the debunked Russia hoax.

Graham has been leading the Senate GOP’s efforts to investigate the origins of the Russia hoax and “how the Mueller investigation got off the rails,” he said Thursday.

His efforts were hotly contested by Senate Democrats on the committee, but Graham just took their objections as proof that they “want to talk about everything except for what we should be talking about.”

Graham specifically wants to subpoena Obama officials who were connected to the problematic Steele dossier, which includes former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI deputy director McCabe, former national security adviser Susan Rice, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

“Anybody who knew about the problems with the dossier and continued to use it are good candidates to go to jail,” Graham said on Monday.

The subpoena authorization will also allow Graham’s committee to request any documents, communications, and testimony between current and former officials as they relate to the Russia hoax.

“Once we find out that the Mueller investigation was run by people who hated Trump’s guts, dripping with partisanship, nobody seems to care. ‘Well, we can’t figure out if their hatred of Trump had any effect on their actions.’ Well, I don’t think you have to be that smart to put the puzzle together, but we’re going to keep trying,” Graham said last week.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., slammed Graham’s new subpoena powers as “unprecedented” and accused him of doing President Trump’s bidding.

But Graham said that his investigation has nothing to do with Trump and everything to do with the abuse of power that led Obama era officials to wrongly target former national security adviser Michael Flynn and other members of the Trump administration.

“This Committee is not going to sit on the sidelines and simply move on. I can assure you we’re not going to be deterred,” Graham said in a statement on Thursday. “If we have to do it by ourselves, we will. The American people deserve answers to these questions and we intend to get them.”