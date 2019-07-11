Senate Bill Would Let Citizens Sue Sanctuary Cities for Illegal Alien Crimes

‘If politicians want to prioritize reckless sanctuary policies over public safety, they should also be willing to provide just compensation for the victims…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, joined by five Senate Republicans, introduced legislation Tuesday that would let citizens sue sanctuary jurisdictions for crimes committed against them by illegal aliens.

“It’s disturbing to see sheriffs across North Carolina establish sanctuary jurisdictions, releasing dangerous individuals back into communities while refusing to notify federal immigration officials,” Tillis said.

“If politicians want to prioritize reckless sanctuary policies over public safety, they should also be willing to provide just compensation for the victims,” he said.

The Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act of 2019 would hold sanctuary jurisdictions accountable for their refusal to cooperate with federal immigration officials in the arrest of criminal illegal aliens, Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, reported in a press release.

Federal immigration officials request that states, cities, and towns comply with lawful detainer and release notification requests.

Compliance with federal immigration law would require local law enforcement to hold illegal aliens in custody until Immigration and Customs Enforcement can arrest them in a secure environment.

Otherwise, immigration agents have to re-arrest them in public, when they could threaten officer safety.

The other, even more basic requirement, is for local law enforcement to simply notify ICE when they release illegal aliens.

“We are a nation of laws,” Grassley said. “Whether you are a citizen, immigrant or even a local government, disregarding those laws should carry consequences.”

The legislation would have teeth. Sanctuary jurisidictions that decline to waive their “immunity as it relates to sanctuary-related civil action” would forfeit some federal Community Development Block Grant funds.

“The American people, and Texas communities in particular, are tired of seeing our federal immigration laws flouted and criminal illegal immigrants enabled to commit future crimes and escape prosecution,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who cosponsored the bill.

“Sanctuary cities and their policies are a dangerous affront to the rule of law, and only exacerbate the crisis at our border.”

Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-SC; Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., also cosponsored the bill.