STATE DEPT: 30 ‘Security Incidents’ Revealed So Far in Hillary Clinton’s E-mail Scandal

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) The State Department revealed Monday that there were “multiple security incidents” with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, citing 23 “violations” and seven “infractions” that have been issued as part of its ongoing investigation.

In a letter to Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who is overseeing the investigation, the State Department said that multiple current or former employees were involved in Clinton’s mishandling of confidential information, according to Fox News.

“To this point, the Department has assessed culpability to 15 individuals, some of whom were culpable in multiple security incidents,” Mary Elizabeth Taylor, the State Department’s assistant secretary in the Bureau of Legislative Affairs, wrote to Grassley.

Taylor said the number of violations and infractions will likely change as the review progresses.

“In every instance in which the Department found an individual to be culpable of a valid security violation or three or more infractions, the Department forwarded the outcome to the Bureau of Diplomatic Security’s Office of Personnel Security and Suitability (DS/PSS), to be placed in the individuals’ official security file,” Taylor said.

“All valid security incidents are reviewed by DS and taken into account every time an individual’s eligibility for access to classified information is considered,” she said.

President Donald Trump noted that the revelations were staggering, while casting an air of incredulity over whether Congressional Democrats would devote any resources to it as they had done with attempting to undermine his administration.

Wow! The State Department said it has identified 30 Security Incidents involving current or former employees and their handling of Crooked Hillary Clinton’s Emails. @FoxNews This is really big. Never admitted before. Highly Classified Material. Will the Dems investigate this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

The State Department said it is expected to conclude its investigation by Sept. 1 and stressed to Congress the severity of it.

“Given the volume of emails provided to the Department from former Secretary Clinton’s private email server, the Department’s process has been necessarily more complicated and complex requiring a significant dedication of time and resources,” Taylor wrote.

Clinton’s illegal private server put top secret information at risk. The FBI’s original investigation revealed numerous instances in which Clinton’s team either suspected it had been hacked or acknowledged the email server had insufficient security barriers.