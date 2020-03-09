WATCHDOG: Gov’t Agency Tasked w/ Regulating Corporate Policies Reveals Leftist Slant

‘For such discrimination to be raising its ugly head again—this time against those of us on the right—is astonishing…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) A new report from a corporate watchdog found that employees at the Securities and Exchange Commission favor progressive shareholds proposals over moderate and conservative proposals.

Scott Shepard, the coordinator for the National Center for Public Policy Research‘s Free Enterprise Project, researched how SEC employees treated different anti-discrimination proposals, NCPPR reported.

The study’s findings do not bode well for the majority of Americans who oppose radical progressive policies, since the SEC plays a critical role in determining the direction of America’s corporations.

Corporations let groups of shareholders offer plans, which shareholders as a whole then vote on at annual meetings, that dictate company policies.

If corporations oppose policy proposals, then they can petition the SEC to let them block votes on them.

Shepard learned that SEC employees will support proposals to ban discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation yet let corporations block proposals that would ban viewpoint discrimination, despite overwhelming evidence of the latter.

Plus, Shepard said the SEC changed its rule to make the review process for shareholders proposals much less transparent.

“Workplace discrimination is always wrong,” Shepard said. “It’s wrong when it’s done on the basis of sex and race, and it’s wrong when it’s done on the basis of viewpoint and political affiliation.”

Shepard noted the irony in left-wing groups now seeking to suppress and blacklist workers due to their ideological values.

“We as a country decided in the 1950s to leave viewpoint discrimination behind, even to the extent of protecting Communists in the workplace at the height of the Cold War,” he said.

“For such discrimination to be raising its ugly head again—this time against those of us on the right—is astonishing,” he added. “For the SEC staff to be assisting that discrimination is insupportable. It must be stopped.”

For example, the SEC blocked a Free Enterprise Project shareholder proposal that “would have required Apple’s board to study the risks that arise from a failure to ban discrimination on the basis of political affiliation or viewpoint.”

Yet, the SEC backed a shareholder proposal to “require the board to study the risks that arise from a failure to ban discrimination against gays.”