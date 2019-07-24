WATCHDOG: ‘Sanctuary’ Seattle Sheriff Released 290 Dangerous Illegals Since 2018

‘They are actually bringing violent crime and even death to their residents…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The King County, Washington Sheriff’s Office has failed to fulfill 370 Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer requests since 2018, leading to the release of 290 dangerous illegal aliens.

The King County Sheriff’s Office, which encompasses Seattle, adheres to “unconstitutional sanctuary laws,” meaning that local law enforcement refuses to cooperate with federal immigration authority in the arrest of criminal illegal aliens, the Immigration Reform Law Institute reported.

“State and local elected leaders like to congratulate themselves for the compassion of their sanctuary policies, but they are actually bringing violent crime and even death to their residents,” said Dale L. Wilcox, executive director and general counsel of IRLI, in a press statement.

“The people of King County should be outraged and demand accountability from their leaders,” Wilcox said. “Refusing ICE detainer requests means releasing dangerous criminals into the community, period.”

Through a Freedom of Information Act request, IRLI received records from ICE detailing the extent of local law enforcement’s failure to honor immigration detainers.

ICE records show that 290 immigration detainers were for individuals with “threat level 1 and 2 offenses,” including “homicide, kidnapping, sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault, drugs, burglary, and fraud.”

IRLI said it will receive information from ICE detailing “how many illegal aliens charged with serious felonies were released from jail and later charged with additional crimes.”

As the King County Sheriff’s Office releases illegal aliens without notifying ICE, Seattle’s 2018 homicide and violent crimes rates climbed to their highest point in a decade.

Seattle Gov. Jay Inslee, whose engaged in a long-shot, single-issue bid for the White House, signed a sanctuary law that will surely embolden illegal aliens.

“It restricts law enforcement agencies from asking anyone about their immigration status and prohibits state and local prisons from complying with ICE detainers or notifying ICE when an inmate is about to be released from custody,” IRLI wrote.