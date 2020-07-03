Seattle Councilwoman: Violence w/in CHOP is Capitalism’s Fault

Kshama Sawant led menacing mob to home of mayor…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A socialist Seattle city councilwoman blamed the violent shooting of a teenager in the city’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone, known as the CHOP, on capitalism and the system’s “endemic violence.”

While we await details of this tragic killing, it highlights capitalism’s brutality & endemic violence. Our movement rejects insinuations & falsehoods perpetuated by corporate & conservative media that this violence is outcome of CHOP or of our movement.https://t.co/AsbMeUiRgp — Kshama Sawant (@cmkshama) June 29, 2020

A 16-year-old boy was shot dead in a drive-by shooting within the six-block zone after multiple nights of violence.

When law enforcement tried to reenter the zone and restore order, protesters blocked their path and refused to let them help the teenager. But according to councilwoman Kshama Sawant, the blame lies with “capitalism,” which she said “is a police state.”

Sawant has been an outspoken advocate for the CHOP, despite multiple reported robberies, rapes, and shootings that allegedly occurred within the zone after law enforcement was forced to leave.

When Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced that police would return to the area, Sawant led a group of protesters to Durkan’s house and stood outside her door demanding that Durkan resign.

Durkan slammed Sawant for endangering her family by revealing where she lives.

“She and organizers knew that my address was protected under the state confidentiality program because of threats against me due largely to my work as U.S. attorney,” Durkan said in a statement.

Sawant, however, refused to apologize, and she continued to attack Durkan for allowing Seattle police officers to reenter the CHOP this week, tear down its barricades, and arrest protesters who resisted.