Vulnerable Dem Rep. Says Schiff is ‘a Pretty Impressive and Ethical Person’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Sean Maloney, D-N.Y., defended House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff for the way he handled the Ukraine whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump.

“I think the chairman has behaved ethically and professionally at every stage,” Maloney told the New York Post.

Schiff has drawn criticism from Trump and the GOP for meeting secretly with the whistleblower before the complaint was released and then lying about it to the American public.

But Maloney, who represents a district that Trump won in 2016, said Schiff did nothing wrong.

“I don’t think attacking the integrity of Adam Schiff is going to get them very far. He’s a pretty impressive and ethical person who has proved his moral code over a long career,” he said of the Republicans’ criticism.

Attempts to force Schiff to resign amount to nothing more than “grasping at straws,” he explained.

After the whistleblower complaint appeared, the House Democrats launched an official impeachment inquiry into President Trump, which Trump has described as “treason.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to bring the inquiry to the floor for a formal vote, but Maloney said she’s handled the process well.

“I’m sure everything won’t be done perfectly. But so far, I think they’ve done a great job. I give them very high marks,” he said.

Voting on the inquiry before the House has all the facts would be counterproductive, he added.

“Is it their argument that we should take a vote before we know all the facts, because the first set of facts are so damaging?” Maloney said of Republicans. “I suppose we could, but that would seem unprofessional. And on some level, unfair to the president.”

Maloney sits on the House Intelligence Committee and claimed that the evidence he’s seen thus far is damning for President Trump.

“With every new fact that comes out, the president’s conduct looks worse and worse,” he alleged.