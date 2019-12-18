SCOTUS to Decide if Religious Schools Can Hire and Fire Teachers at Will

‘Do we really want judges, juries, or bureaucrats deciding who ought to teach Catholicism at a parish school, or Judaism at a Jewish day school?’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The Supreme Court will hear a religious liberty case to determine if the government can decide who teaches religion classes at private Christian schools.

In two separate cases—Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru and St. James Catholic School v. Biel—federal district courts ruled in favor of the right of Catholic schools to choose their religion teachers.

But then the far-left Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals rejected both rulings, arguing that the Catholic schools did not have the right to fire their religion teachers, reported Becket, the non-profit law firm representing St. James Catholic School.

“Parents trust Catholic schools to assist them in one of their most important duties: forming the faith of their children,” said Montserrat Alvarado, vice president and executive director at Becket.

“If courts can second-guess a Catholic school’s judgment about who should teach religious beliefs to fifth graders, then neither Catholics nor any other religious group can be confident in their ability to convey the faith to the next generation,” Alvarado said.

In 2015, Morrisey–Berru and Biel sued their former employers for violation of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act, respectively.

In both cases, the Catholic schools said that these statutes did not apply since the positions were protected by a “ministerial exception,” which gives religious institutions greater freedom in hiring and firing.

For Morrisey–Berru and Biel, the district court followed the Supreme Court’s 2012 decision in Hosanna–Tabor, affirming that religious schools have the right to select their own ministers.

The Ninth Circuit ruled that, as teachers, Morrisey–Berru and Biel had duties that extended far beyond Catholic education, and thus their positions were not incorporated into the “ministerial exception.”

Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. James Catholic both contend that these teachers had major religious responsibilities.

“Do we really want judges, juries, or bureaucrats deciding who ought to teach Catholicism at a parish school, or Judaism at a Jewish day school? Of course not,” said Eric Rassbach, vice president and senior counsel at Becket.

“Religion teachers play a vital role in the ecosystem of faith. We are confident that the Supreme Court will recognize that under our Constitution government officials cannot control who teaches kids what to believe.”