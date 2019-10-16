SCOTUS Rejects Case from Maryland Student Forced to Write Muslim Conversion Prayer

‘Under the pretext of teaching history … public schools across America are promoting the religion of Islam in ways that would never be tolerated for Christianity…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The U.S. Supreme Court on Oct. 15 refused to consider whether a Maryland high school violated a student’s rights by “disparaging Christianity” and “promoting Islam.”

The Thomas More Law Center in May submitted a petition to the Supreme Court asking the justices to review the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals‘ decision, which said that La Plata High School did not violate Caleigh Wood’s First Amendment rights.

When Wood was a junior, one of her teachers told her to write the Muslim conversion prayer called the Shahada, which states: “There is no god but Allah and Muhammad is the messenger of Allah.”

Wood refused to complete the assignment. She requested an alternative assignment, but the school denied her, so she failed the assignment.

Richard Thompson, Thomas More Law Center’s president and chief counsel, described the double-standard in the Fourth Circuit’s ruling.

“I’m not aware of any public school which has forced a Muslim student to write the Lord’s Prayer or John 3:16: ‘For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life,’ Thompson said in a press release.

“Yet, under the pretext of teaching history or social studies, public schools across America are promoting the religion of Islam in ways that would never be tolerated for Christianity or any other religion,” he added.

Then the teacher forced Wood and her classmates to view subjective PowerPoint slides that belittled Christian students, according to the petition.

One said, “Most Muslims’ faith is stronger than the average Christian.”

Others said, “Islam at heart is a peaceful religion,” and Jihad is a “personal struggle in devotion to Islam, especially involving spiritual discipline,” and “Islam at heart is a peaceful religion.”

The high school’s content specialist, Jack Tuttle, said the comparisons between Christians and Muslims was not appropriate.