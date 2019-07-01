SCOTUS’s ‘Peace Cross’ Decision Will Likely Save WWII-Era Florida Monument

‘We fully expect the lower court to follow the Supreme Court’s lead…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The Supreme Court‘s 7-2 decision to protect a 90-year-old World War I cross memorial in Bladensburg, Maryland, will likely safeguard monuments across the country.

Becket, a religious liberties watchdog and legal advocacy nonprofit, was celebrating the court’s decision, which they said would extend to a Florida monument as well.

The Supreme Court on June 28 ordered the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider its ruling that the 78-year-old Bayview cross in Pensacola had to be removed, Becket reported.

The 11th Circuit will have to apply the Supreme Court’s precedent in American Legion v. American Humanist Association to its own ruling in Kondrat’yev v. City of Pensacola.

“The Supreme Court’s order is an encouraging sign that the Bayview cross can stay in Pensacola just like the Peace Cross can stay in Maryland,” said Luke Goodrich, vice president and senior counsel at Becket. “We fully expect the lower court to follow the Supreme Court’s lead.”

Judges on the 11th Circuit court said their decision to remove the Bayview cross was “wrong” but their “hands were tied” due to Supreme Court precedent established in Lemon v. Kurtzman.

The Supreme Court untied their hands, arguing that the “Lemon test” need not apply since courts should adopt a “strong presumption of constitutionality” for long-established monuments.

The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in 2017 that the WWI memorial cross in Bladensburg would have to come down.

Supreme Court justices, including two progressives, overturned that ruling in American Legion v. American Humanist Association. The decision said a “government that roams the land, tearing down” religious monuments “will strike many as aggressively hostile to religion.”

The Jaycees, a civic service organization, built the wooden cross in Pensacola’s Bayview Park right before the United States entered World War II in 1941.

The Bayview cross stands among more than 170 other displays in the Bayview Park.

American Humanist Association, an atheist group, sued Pensacola in 2016, calling the Bayview cross “offensive.”

The group claimed in the lawsuit that the Bayview cross established a government-sponsored religion in violation of the First Amendment.