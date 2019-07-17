Sen. Rick Scott Calls Out NYTimes’s Biased Hit-Piece on Border Agents

‘The New York Times won’t even publish the other side because it doesn’t fit their narrative…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., defended Border Patrol agents after The New York Times published an op-ed that claimed these agents allow “mass atrocities” to occur at the southern border.

The op-ed, titled “The Treatment of Migrants Likely Meets the Definition of a Mass Atrocity,” said U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents should all be held “responsible” for allowing “torture facilities” to house “defenseless children.”

Scott submitted an op-ed in response, but the Times rejected it, he said.

“The New York Times is comfortable publishing an op-ed shaming the men and women of Customs & Border Protection, but has so far refused to publish my response,” Scott said in a statement.

“Our brave border patrol agents and ICE officials wake up every day and work to defend and protect our nation—and all the extreme far left politicians and media want to do is vilify them,” he said. “The New York Times won’t even publish the other side because it doesn’t fit their narrative. This is low, even for the New York Times.”

The Times op-ed even called for the doxxing of agents who enforce the nation’s laws: “The identities of the individual Customs and Border Protection agents who are physically separating children from their families and staffing the detention centers are not undiscoverable,” the op-ed reads.

“Immigration lawyers have agent names; journalists reporting at the border have names, photos and even videos,” it said. “These agents’ actions should be publicized, particularly in their home communities.”

Scott said the “brave” border agents who simply strive to do their jobs “are not the ones to blame.”

Rather, he said, the congressional Democrats who refuse to address the “crisis” at the southern border are.

“These are honest people that put themselves in danger to secure our border and protect our country. These are people who go above and beyond to save lives,” Scott said in response to the op-ed.

“It’s time we stop the disgusting rhetoric and paralyzing inaction. It’s time we stop attacking law enforcement and actually do something to secure our border and protect families.”