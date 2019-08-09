Rick Scott: FBI Hiding Its Failure to Investigate Parkland Shooter

Overlooked warnings ‘paint a very concerning picture of an investigative agency that is repeatedly failing to identify and investigate threats…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr demanding to know what the FBI is hiding about its failure to investigate tips related to the shooting in Parkland, Florida and other massacres.

Scott, who was Florida’s governor during the 2018 tragedy, said he received information after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that the FBI did not “properly investigate and act on specific tips received about the shooter weeks earlier.”

The FBI’s national call center received a “detailed warning … just weeks before the attack,” but the tip was never given to the South Florida field office for further inquiry.

“In fact, it appears the FBI did nothing with this detailed information of an imminent threat,” Scott said.

On multiple occasions since the tragedy, he has asked FBI Director Christopher Wray to “identify and hold accountable those within his agency responsible” for failing to investigate tips about the shooter, but the FBI did not respond until last week.

Scott said previous requests did not reveal the information he was seeking.

According to Scott’s letter, the FBI said it would not disclose “information pertaining to employees who may have received or handled tips to the FBI” because of “significant privacy implications.”

Scott asked Barr to question Wray to ensure that the “documented failures by his agency will never happen again” and so the families can know why the shooter was not investigated.

The FBI’s apparent incompetence or willful disregard for threats has allowed other attacks in Florida.

“Similar instances of pre-attack notifications received by the FBI regarding other high-profile perpetrators of heinous acts of violence in Florida—including the attacks at the Fort Lauderdale Airport, the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, and the Tallahassee yoga studio—paint a very concerning picture of an investigative agency that is repeatedly failing to identify and investigate threats,” Scott said.