Chuck Schumer: No Democrats Agree with Beto O’Rourke’s Gun Confiscation Plan

‘Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Elected Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, are repairing the damage that Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-TX, caused when he openly admitted that Democrats are going to confiscate guns if they take power in 2020.

“Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” O’Rourke said during last week’s Democratic primary debate.

O’Rourke later indicated that he’s open to banning and confiscating all semi-automatic weapons.

Schumer tried to distance Democrats from O’Rourke’s radical anti-Second Amendment proposals.

“I don’t know of any other Democrat who agrees with Beto O’Rourke, but it’s no excuse not to go forward [with gun control],” Schumer said, The Times Union reported.

O’Rourke defended his mandatory rifle buyback program, which is media-speak for forceful gun confiscation, against Schumer’s criticism that Democrats do not support the policy.

“Ask Chuck Schumer what he’s been able to get done,” O’Rourke said according to The Washington Post. “We still don’t have background checks. Didn’t have them when he was in the majority, either. So, you know, the game that he’s played, the politics that he’s pursued have given us absolutely nothing and have produced a situation where we lose nearly 40,000 of our fellow Americans every year.”

O’Rourke is manipulating the data for political purposes.

About 60 percent of gun deaths each year are suicide, The Pew Research Center reported. Nearly all the remaining gun deaths each year are murders that occur in inner-city areas, American Violence reported.

That leaves 373 mass-shooting-related gun deaths—undoubtedly too many—but only about 1 percent of all gun deaths, The Gun Violence Archive reported. Still, many of these mass shootings are related to gang violence.

O’Rourke said Schumer does not know what Americans want.

“What he may not know, but what I hear loud and clear, because I’m traveling the country, listening to my fellow Americans, is that the people are there,” O’Rourke said.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, forcefully disavowed O’Rourke’s proposal.

“Beto’s one human being,” Manchin said. “He gave his own opinion, OK? I think it was very harmful to make it look like all the Democrats. I can tell you one thing: Beto O’Rourke’s not taking my guns away from me. You tell Beto that OK?”