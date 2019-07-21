Schumer Wishes There Were More McCains in GOP to Stand Up to Trump

‘We all know that the only way President Trump will stop this is for Republicans…to demand it…’

(Lionel Parrott, Liberty Headlines) The day after President Trump’s explosive rally in the state of North Carolina, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) took to the Senate floor and condemned the president’s statements concerning four socialist Democratic congresswomen – and called on Republicans to join him.

Schumer called the president’s Greenville, North Carolina rally, “a toxic brew of racism, xenophobia, and nativism.”

He particularly referred to a chant that spontaneously developed in the crowd concerning controversial Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who has made numerous incendiary comments about the United States and Israel: “Send her back!”

Calling what was chanted at the rally “eerily familiar to what happens in dictatorships,” Schumer said Trump would only cease his bad behavior if Republicans stood up to him.

“We all know that the only way President Trump will stop this is for Republicans – his own party – to demand it,” the Democratic Senate leader stated. “The only way President Trump will stop is when Republicans on the other side have the honor, the decency, the courage to tell him to stop.”

But he said that from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, all he heard was “silence and diversions.”

Schumer went on to further lament that his Republican colleagues refused to do what Democrats wanted and condemn the president.

He wistfully recalled the late Senator John McCain. McCain earned praise from Democrats and the press for his “maverick” reputation and his penchant for defying his party.

But the praise evaporated once McCain became the standard-bearer of his party for president, and in 2008 he lost in an electoral college landslide to Barack Obama.

“There’s no John McCain anymore,” Schumer admitted. “When this kind of bitter racism emerged at his town hall meeting, he rejected it publicly when somebody used it against then-candidate Obama. It went down in history as one of its finest moments. Where are the fine moments of my colleagues?”