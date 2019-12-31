Schumer Said During Clinton Impeachment Trial That Sens. Aren’t ‘Impartial Jurors’

‘The Founding Fathers decided to put in a body that’s susceptible to the whims of politics…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., continues to insist that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is incapable of running a fair impeachment trial because he is not “an impartial juror.”

But back in 1999, during former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, Schumer admitted that senators are political, not impartial.

“This is not a criminal trial, but this is something that the Founding Fathers decided to put in a body that’s susceptible to the whims of politics,” he told CNN’s K-File at the time. “Also, it’s not like a jury box in the sense that people will call us and lobby us. You don’t have jurors called and lobbied. It’s quite different than a jury.”

When McConnell said something similar last week, Schumer claimed he was “utterly amazed.”

“Let the American people hear it loud and clear, the Republican leader said proudly, ‘I’m not an impartial juror. I’m not impartial about this at all.’ That is an astonishing admission of partisanship,” Schumer said on the Senate floor.

McConnell has made it clear that he intends to work with the White House throughout the impeachment trial once the Democrats’ articles of impeachment move to the Senate.

“There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this,” McConnell told Fox News.

Schumer argued that this strategy is “out of line,” and that McConnell shouldn’t be “coordinating” with the White House.

However, multiple Senate Democrats strategized with the White House and Clinton’s lawyers on a number of impeachment issues in 1999, according to a book by a former Washington Post reporter, “The Breach: Inside the Impeachment and Trial of William Jefferson Clinton.”

Clinton’s White House counsel even arranged a “secret signal” with Democratic leaders, writes Peter Baker.

Schumer and the other Democratic leaders are frustrated that McConnell is stonewalling their efforts to call White House witnesses during the trial, and Schumer admitted that without their testimonies, the entire trial would be a “sham.”

“Let’s put it like this: If there are no documents and no witnesses, it will be very hard to come to an agreement,” he said.