Penn. School District Threatens to Send Kids to Foster Care for Unpaid Lunch Debt

‘This, to me, is terrorizing children and families…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Pennsylvania parents were given an ultimatum by the Wyoming Valley West School District last week: Pay your child’s lunch debt or lose your child to foster care.

The school district sent letters home to parents who had received “multiple letters” about lunch payments, according to CNN.

“Your child has been sent to school every day without money and without a breakfast and/or lunch,” the letter read.

Failure to provide children with food could result in parents being sent to Dependency Court, it said.

“If you are taken to Dependency Court, the result may be your child being removed from your home and placed in foster care,” it added.

The school district is owed more than $22,000 and said the threat was a “last resort.” A few accounts showed that some parents owe more than $450 each, according to WNEP.

Joanne Van Saun, who runs the local foster care agency, said the school had no right to weaponize foster care against parents who can’t afford to pay for lunch.

“We exist to protect and preserve families,” she said. “The only time a child is taken out is when they cannot be maintained safely in their home.”

Van Saun said the foster agency had in the past helped needy families with expenses like rent payments and clothes for children.

“We know children do better when they’re with their families,” she said. “We’re really there to help, and not destroy, their family.”

She said her agency would be willing to work with the school district to find a way to “meet those bills,” but would not be used to “remove children from families for unpaid bills.”

Because of the backlash, the Wyoming Valley West School District said it will send out a softer, second letter to parents reminding them of their financial obligation.

“This, to me, is terrorizing children and families,” Van Saun said. “And it was just so unnecessary.”