Schiff Whines that Impeachment Must Be ‘Like Every Other Trial,’ Despite Lacking Crime

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., whined about the unfairness of rules proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., that would withhold a decision on witnesses until after the two sides had concluded their cases.

“Unless this trial is gonna be different from every other impeachment trial … you must impartially do justice as your oath requires,” whined Schiff.

Ignoring his own precepts when conducting hearings in the House Intelligence Committee, which denied due process to President Donald Trump and his Republican opponents, Schiff said, “Leader McConnell’s resolution will turn the trial on its head.”

While demanding that the trial proceed just like any other, Schiff conveniently ignored the fact that Trump was charged with no crime. Democrats and left-wing media have repeatedly underscored the fact that impeachment is a political and not a judicial process when it suits them to do so.

Prior to Schiff’s speech, Trump’s lead defense attorney, Pat Cipollone, expressed confidence there would be no further need to proceed once the two sides had presented their initial cases based on the evidence submitted by the House.

“We believe that once you hear those initial presentations the only conclusion will be that the president has done absolutely nothing wrong and these articles of impeachment do not begin to establish the standard [for impeachment], he said.”

“Let’s not kid ourselves, that is the trial,” Schiff gasped.

Schiff sought the introduction of additional documents, which included those that he withheld during the House hearings for the express purpose of leaking during the Senate trial.

“We have seen over the past few weeks, new evidence has continued to come to light,” said Schiff, who previously insisted that the House must urgently pass the articles of impeachment before fully investigating its case.

Cipollone criticized the continued effort to stall and revise its own goalposts.

McConnell’s rule proposal “requires the House managers to stand up and make their opening statement and make their case,” Cipollone said. “They have delayed … 33 days, and it’s time to start with this trial.”

According to Breitbart, Schiff earlier tried to block Cipollone from representing Trump, claiming that in his capacity as White House counsel, he was a material fact witness.

It was under Cipollone’s advisement that Trump blocked senior staff from complying with the partisan House probe, which resulted in the House passage of “obstruction of Congress” as one of its two articles.

However, Trump’s defenders contend that Schiff is a material fact witness given his behind-the-scenes role in orchestrating a dubious whistleblower complaint by a CIA analyst, believed to be former NSA staffer Eric Ciaramella.

The proceedings, which began after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, were considered the second day of the impeachment trial after Chief Justice John Roberts last week administered a special impeachment oath to senators.

The day’s proceedings were likely to be occupied by the debate over whether to adopt McConnell’s rules, which the GOP leader already had the votes for.

Although Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, was expected to propose revisions, McConnell announced in advance his intention to move to table Schumer’s amendments.