Schiff Pleads w/GOP to Convict Trump: ‘He is Not Who You Are’

‘You can’t trust this president to do the right thing…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff concluded the Democrats’ closing arguments in their impeachment trial on Monday by pleading with GOP senators to convict President Donald Trump and remove him from office.

“Truth matters to you. Right matters to you. You are decent. He is not who you are,” Schiff said, according to Vox. “History will not be kind to Donald Trump. I think we all know that. Not because it will be written by ‘never Trumpers,’ but because whenever we have departed from the values of our nation, we have come to regret it, and regret is written all over the pages of our history.”

The Senate will vote on Wednesday to either acquit or convict Trump.

Given the Senate’s Republican majority, the result will almost certainly be an acquittal.

Schiff attempted to chastise Republicans for siding with the president, encouraging them to break from him and “speak the awful truth to [Trump’s] rank falsehood.”

“If you find that the House has proved its case and still vote to acquit, your name will be tied to his with a cord of iron and for all of history,” he said. “But if you find the courage to stand up to him … your place will be among the Davids who took on Goliath.”

Schiff also pushed the false Democratic narrative that Trump will rig the 2020 election in his favor unless he is removed from office.

“You can’t trust this president to do the right thing,” he claimed. “Not one minute. Not for one election. Not for the sake of our country. You just can’t. He will not change and you know it.”

Citing the debunked Russian collusion hoax and accusing Trump of “coercing an ally to help him cheat in our elections,” Schiff said that if given the chance, Trump will “continue to cheat.”

“What are the odds if left in office that he will continue trying to cheat?” Schiff said. “I will tell you: 100%. Not 5, not 10, not 50, but 100%. If you have found him guilty and you do not remove him from office, he will continue trying to cheat in the election until he succeeds.”