SCHIFF: Since Mueller Didn’t Give Answers, Dems Must Continue to Investigate

‘Like the Loch Ness Monster, they insist, it’s there, even if no one can find it…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, continued to press his case for investigating and possibly impeaching President Donald Trump precisely because former special counsel Robert Mueller declined to validate his conspiracy theories.

“Notwithstanding the many things you have addressed today and in your report, there were some questions you could not answer given the constraints you’re operating under,” Schiff said in his closing remarks.

“… You would not tell us whether the president should be impeached—nor did we ask you—since it is our responsibility to determine the proper remedy for the conduct outlined in your report,” he said. “Whether we decide to impeach the president in the House or we do not, we must take any action necessary to protect the country while he is in office.”

Schiff followed by listing several different talking points that Democrats had failed to glean information on during the hearing—either because Mueller declined to answer by stating they were out of his bailiwick, or because he referred them back to the report that was publicly released in April following the nearly two-year investigation into Russian collusion.

The partisan left-wing congressman, notorious for leaking information to the media, had previously claimed that trotting Mueller before the cameras would bring “to life” for the dying momentum for the Democrats’ efforts.

“Who better to bring them to life than the man who did the investigation himself?” Schiff said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

However, after Mueller’s testimony proved to be exceedingly dull and inconclusive—possibly even doing harm to the Left’s efforts with the ex-FBI director declining to answer most of the questions that were posed and fumbling through his responses—Schiff found himself forced to change tack.

Among the issues that Schiff said he plans to continue investigating are whether the president’s overseas business dealings may have compromised him and whether any members currently serving in the administration should have been denied security clearances, he said.

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the ranking Republican on the Intelligence Committee, had earlier mocked the flip–flopping of Schiff and other Democrats as they desperately sought to validate and extend their incessant fishing expedition into the upcoming election season.

“Welcome, everyone, to the last gasp of the Russia collusion conspiracy theory,” Nunes said in his opening statement.

“The Democrats continue to foist this spectacle on the American people—as well as you, Mr. Mueller. … Brazenly ignoring all these red flags, as well as the transparent absurdity of the claims they are making, the Democrats have argued for nearly three years that evidence of collusion is hidden just around the corner,” Nunes said.

“Like the Loch Ness Monster, they insist, it’s there, even if no one can find it. … now that Mr. Mueller is here, they are claiming that the collusion has actually been in his report all along, hidden in plain sight,” he continued

Nunes said that there was indeed evidence of collusion in plain sight—between the Democrats and Russia to undermine Trump’s presidency with their repeated false narratives. That included the use of the debunked Steele Dossier to justify FBI eavesdropping and the initial investigation into the Trump campaign.

Nunes then used their own constantly shifting statements to underscore the fakery, even as they had frequently acknowledged their true political motives.

“The Democrats have already admitted, both in interviews and through their usual anonymous statements to reporters that today’s hearing is not about getting information at all … in other words, this hearing is political theater,” Nunes said. “It’s a Hail Mary attempt to convince the American people that collusion is real and that it’s concealed in the report.”