Schiff Plans to Limit Who Republicans Can Call as Witnesses

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) One week after House Democrats agreed to allow Republicans to call witnesses in the public impeachment hearings, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff backtracked and said Republicans must prove “relevance” before he’ll allow a witness to take the stand.

If Republicans want to call witnesses on behalf of President Trump, the chairman said, their testimonies must speak to whether the president engaged in obstruction of justice, foreign malfeasance, and/or quid pro quo corruption.

Republicans have until Saturday to submit their witness requests, according to a letter Schiff sent to Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee.

Schiff also listed a series of questions that he’ll use to determine whether the Republican witnesses are legitimate, according to The Hill.

Most of the questions relate to whether Trump asked “that a foreign leader and government initiate investigations to benefit the President’s personal political interests,” and if he sought to use the White House “to apply pressure on the head of state and government of Ukraine to advance the President’s personal political interests.”

These requirements could limit the number of people Republicans are able to call forward.

Ironically, House Republicans had hoped to call Schiff himself as a witness, since he is one of the only congressional members to have met and spoke with the anonymous Ukraine whistleblower, whose complaint triggered impeachment proceedings.

“If you met with the whistleblower, if your staff met with the whistleblower, who knows what was said? Well, only you, your staff, and the whistleblower. That makes you a fact witness. Nowhere in our judicial system allows a fact witness to be the prosecutor,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said last month.

Republicans also intend to subpoena the Ukraine whistleblower.

It’s unlikely the whistleblower will end up testifying, though, because Schiff has made it clear that he won’t allow the whistleblower’s identity to be made public.