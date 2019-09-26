Schiff Kicks off Impeachment Hearings with Fake Transcript Interpretation

0

‘Impeachment is a politically polarizing event and Schiff thinks it’s just a big joke…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., kicked off Democrats’ historically momentous impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump by opening with an abject lie, which he later claimed was a “parody.”

Schiff’s opening statement during a hearing of the House Intelligence Committee with acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire claimed to be a paraphrasing of the transcript released by the White House of a July call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The call became the basis of a whistleblower complaint that Democrats used to formally launch their long sought impeachment hearings against Trump.

However, doubts already have arisen over the latest effort, including doubts about the accuracy of the information, questions about potential bias from the whistleblower and criticisms of Democrats’ double-standard for ignoring their own egregious abuses of power while seeking to fault Trump for investigating them.

Schiff—who squandered his credibility during the prior Mueller investigation into now-debunked claims of Russian collusion by declaring he had nonexistent evidence of impeachable offenses—once again took to embellishing the facts with his dramatized interpretation of the phone call.

Political watchers—predominately those in the conservative media—were quick to condemn the inappropriateness of his fabricated account.

Several observed that Schiff’s need to make up his own account underscored the fact that the Democrats—after fully committing to impeachment without reading the actual transcript or whistleblower complaint—had overplayed their hand and fallen short of what they had promised.

The controversy came as left-leaning CNN also faced criticism for deceptively editing roughly 500 words from the transcript to deceive viewers into thinking Trump had asked Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden as a “favor.”

In the actual context, Trump was asking that Zelenskiy turn over a server from the Democratic National Committee that is at the core of an investigation into the Russia collusion hoax currently under investigation by the Justice Department.

Adding insult to injury, however, was Schiff’s subsequent effort to excuse the fabrication by referring to it as a parody.

Several noted that it was unbefitting of the seriousness of the occasion, while also telling of the partisan House Democrats’ mindset following months of thwarted attempts to ensnare Trump.

Tags: , , , , ,

Categories

Subscribe