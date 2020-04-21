Declassified Footnotes Prove Schiff Was Complicit in FBI/Russian Smear Campaign

‘Until yesterday’s release, it was hard to 100% disprove Schiff’s memo just from the FISA itself…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., was caught in another blatant lie after recently declassified footnotes from an inspector general’s probe showed language from an FBI surveillance application was ripped almost verbatim from the debunked Steele Dossier.

Until yesterday’s release, it was hard to 100% disprove Schiff’s memo just from the FISA itself. You could rely on the 2019 IG report, but Schiff can claim he didn’t know the IG’s findings when he wrote his memo Not true: Schiff knew he was lying at time, in Jan 2018 — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) April 17, 2020

Despite having access to the unredacted version of the documents in question, Schiff deceptively stated in a 2018 memo during House investigations that the FBI had “narrowly” relied on the Steele Dossier.

Predictably, left-wing media shills like Vox claimed Schiff’s memo, a rebuttal to one by Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., had torn apart the case outlined by House Republican leaders.

But the disclosures last week by the Justice Department and the director of national intelligence proved that he would have been able to spot the close similarities in the language, noted investigative journalist John W. Huber, as reported by American Greatness.

The unredacted footnotes also showed partisan FBI investigators, led by counterintelligence chief Bill Priestap and agent Peter Strzok, were aware that former British spy Christopher Steele was deeply involved in a Russian disinformation campaign to smear President Donald Trump.

Moreover, the agents knew that Steele—whose opposition research was commissioned by top Democrats including the Hillary Clinton campaign—had overtly lied about being the source behind a Yahoo News article smearing the president in September 2016.

Despite having been dismissed as an FBI intelligence source for shopping his so-called research to left-wing media, the bureau continued to receive his dispatches from the Fusion GPS firm using backdoor channels.

Nonetheless, they relied heavily—if not exclusively—on the information provided by Steele in four different warrant applications to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to spy on the Trump campaign.

However, the corruption didn’t end with the FBI’s anti-Trump resistance efforts.

Schiff—the House Intelligence Committee chair who led the impeachment probe and prosecution against Trump over an unrelated Ukraine affair—was complicit in the cover-up and, thus, in the Russian disinformation campaign.