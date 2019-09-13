Radical Islamist Linda Sarsour Joins Bernie Sanders’s Campaign

‘Only people who don’t believe we deserve these things will ask us how to pay for things like health care…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Linda Sarsour, a Women’s March co-founder often accused of anti-Semitism and anti-Americanism, has joined the presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Sarsour spoke in support of Sanders—who identifies as “proudly Jewish” but rarely speaks of his faith—at a recent event in Brooklyn, The Times of Israel reported.

“At a time of a startling rise in white nationalism and anti-Semitism, I would be so proud to win, but also to make history and elect the first Jewish American president this country has ever seen and for his name to be Bernard Sanders,” said Sarsour, who advocates for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.

As a surrogate, the Palestinian–American activist will campaign for Sanders.

She said she supports Sanders because he “sees Palestinians as human beings deserving of human rights and self-determination.”

Sarsour also praised Sanders for ignoring the price tag for free public education and single-payer health care “because only people who don’t believe we deserve these things will ask us how to pay for things like health care, but never ask us how to pay for endless and unjust wars.”

She said she hoped Sanders’s socialist vision would help transform America both from within and in its global interactions with other nations.

“Bernie Sanders believes in us and he believes in our worth as a people,” Sarsour said. “We all deserve health care and access to higher education, an economy where we all can thrive and not just the top 1 percent, and a transformative foreign policy, one that is center of peace and diplomacy.”

Sarsour fell out of favor with Jewish Americans for associating herself with radical anti-Israel voices, including Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam.

Sarsour often speaks at events that, according to the federal government, support Islamic extremists like the Muslim Brotherhood.

She has spoken at events for the Council on American-Islamic Relations and Islamic Society of North America, The Clarion Project reported.